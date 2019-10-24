Business Profile Holland People+Brands

Business Name: Holland People+Brands

First Name: Jennifer

Last Name: Holland

Website: http://www.HollandHelix.com

Address: 4446-1A Hendricks Ave. #305

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32207

About Us: Branding professional Jennifer Holland evolves a client’s brand and culture from the inside out. With 21 years of esteemed design and communications expertise, Jennifer helps Holland People+Brands’ clients craft innovative, unique signatures for their products and services. A member of The Brand Establishment, she is one of only 37 Certified Brand Strategists in the United States and the only marketing executive in Northeast Florida to achieve this elite distinction.

Jennifer and partner Jackie Weathers developed the Holland HELIX®—a proven methodology that creates double-digit growth for businesses and aligns business+people+brand strategies for effective employee engagement, brand activation and creative execution. The HELIX is an innovative process that moves employees from hearing, to believing, to living a brand promise in every interaction and at every point of contact. This groundbreaking approach has been published internationally in the Journal of Brand Strategy. Since 2013, the Holland HELIX has been taught to hundreds of businesses and growth-oriented entrepreneurs during Jennifer’s highly sought-after Build Your Brand Workshops®.

A known thought leader in brand strategy, Jennifer delivers top-rated keynote presentations and workshops for private conferences and company engagements. She is an Expert Resource Speaker for Vistage International and a professional-level Member of the National Speaker’s Association.

Jennifer was named the 2015 Women in Business Established Entrepreneur of the Year and one of the 2015 Women of Influence by the Jacksonville Business Journal. In 2016, she was chosen as one of four Certified Brand Strategists to serve on the Leadership Council for The Brand Establishment, which certifies Brand Strategists and develops branding best practices. She is also an award-winning fine artist, with degrees from both the University of South Florida and the University of North Florida.