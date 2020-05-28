Business Profile Home Inspection University – Florida

Business Name: Home Inspection University – Florida

About Us: We realize education opportunities are abundant which is why we feel it is critical for Home Inspection University – Florida to differentiate from other schools and other classes. We offer the first and still the best advanced pool inspections class available. As a matter of fact, all our classes are advanced whether it’s pool or pre-drywall inspections, blueprint reading, advanced mechanical, electrical or plumbing or defective building products. Prior to the Covid pandemic, we moved all of our classes to houses so attendees experience a hands-on involvement with actual equipment. One of the big take-aways has always been secret techniques we’ve developed over the years or learned from manufacturer’s. Establishing SOPs is critical to everyone’s business especially if you want to scale so we cover operating procedures. One of my favorite things is to help inspectors establish other streams of income so we always talk about multiple ways to expand your existing business. In our full 120 hour, pre-licensure class, attendees get expert, real-world training in hot topics like drones, pool leak detection, infrared technology, 4 Point inspections, wind mitigations and mold.

Because there is no greater way to learn, our Saturday on site inspection will give attendee real world, real life home inspection experience superior and more technical than any other choice available. Going into business unprepared is dangerous and the very cause of failure of 90% of home inspection businesses, so at Home Inspection University-Florida, you’ll also learn about liability protection mechanisms, code violations and develop a Standard Operating Procedure that will make your clients think you’ve been in business for years.