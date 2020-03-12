Business Profile ICI Homes @ Tidewater

Business Name: ICI Homes @ Tidewater

First Name: Sharde

Last Name: Nix

Website: https://icihomes.com/a/1/jacksonville/tidewater/80/

Address: 5200 Clapboard Creek Dr

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32226

About Us: In an industry where encouraging the homebuyers to make unlimited custom changes is not typical among large production homebuilders, ICI Homes sets itself apart through its unique ability to make custom changes without sacrificing affordability. ICI believes in a “hands-on” approach with all of our new home buyers offering custom changes by experienced design professionals that help make decisions for the homebuyer easier and surprisingly within their budget. Over the last forty years, ICI Homes has built thousands of quality new homes in many of Florida’s finest communities. Experience and teamwork are at the core of the company’s longtime success. A team of highly skilled architects, interior designers, builders and craftsmen combine their expertise to offer a wide array of architectural styles and floor plans to match any individual’s lifestyle and price range. From spacious, affordable homes to one-of-a-kind mansions, each home reflects the benchmark quality and affordable customization for which the company is known.