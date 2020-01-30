Business Profile Jody Caputo Round Table Realty

Business Name: Jody Caputo Round Table Realty

About Us: Originally from Pittsburgh, I headed South and received my first Real Estate license in Maryland in 1988. After a few of my own unhappy experiences with Realtors, I got into the business wanting to make a positive difference to those with Real Estate needs. With a background in customer service working for major corporations and many years of exposure to the construction business, I knew I would be an agent that my customers could trust, offering honesty, great communication, follow up and attention to detail.

Several years later, I moved to North Carolina and got licensed there, obtained a brokers license and eventually moved to St. Johns County in 2005 and got licensed in Florida. As a long time resident specializing in St. Johns and Duval Counties, I can help you choose which area is right for you. If you are looking for new construction, I network and negotiate with area Builders to get the very best deals. I am one of the few Agents that are there for you even AFTER the closing!

Well respected among my colleagues, I believe in the Golden Rule and treat others as I would want to be treated. With the majority of my business coming from referrals and repeat customers, I believe the key to my success has been building relationships and many of my customers have become lifelong friends! Thank you to all my past customers and to all my new customers who will choose me to help them every step of the way!

