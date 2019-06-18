Business Profile Katherine Way

Business Name: Katherine Way

First Name: Katherine

Last Name: Way

Website: http://www.katherineway.com

Address: 11653 Central Parkway, Suite 208

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32224

About Us: Katherine Way, founder and designer of Katherine Way Collections, a resort lifestyle apparel line, is on a mission to dress everyday women to both look and feel great. Way is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University and after a successful corporate career in brand development launching products for Fortune 500 companies, developing a number of consumer brands including Turner Broadcasting System, Great American Cookies, Mrs. Fields, The Honey Baked Ham, The Safariland Group, and Natural Life.

She reinvented herself in 2012 and began designing dresses that she herself would want to wear. She grew up wearing simple “shift” dresses handmade by her mother. Way’s mother knew back then what she knows now – it’s hard to beat a well-designed, easy-to-wear, cute dress that takes you from day to night and every occasion in between. This served as inspiration for what makes this Louisiana girl a national success with her full line of dresses and separates available in more than 350 boutiques and 175 golf club resorts in the US, Canada, and The Caribbean. Katherine Way was featured at the 2016 USGA’s US Open tent at Oakmont, the 2017 US Open Tent at Erin Hills, WI and the 2018 US Open tent at Shinnecock Hills, Long Island, NY. She is also featured in other PGA Merchandising events including the Honda Classic, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo, Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Invitational, Charles Schwab Colonial Invitational, and the Shell Houston Open.

Way has been featured by the fashion industry as a Spotlight Designer at MODA Manhattan and highlighted by Women’s Wear Daily, First Coast Magazine, Jacksonville Magazine, Portfolio Magazine, Elegant Island Living, and the Florida Times Union. The company was recognized in 2016 as the PGA Top Buyer’s Choice Award from the PGA Merchandise Show and as #4 of 50 Fastest Growing Companies in North East Florida by Jacksonville Business Journal. In 2016, PGA Show Insider recognized Katherine Way as “Company to Watch”, and in 2105, founder Katherine Way was awarded Up & Coming Entrepreneur of the Year by Women in Business. In September of 2017, Way was awarded 2017 Jacksonville’s Women of Influence by Jacksonville Business Journal.

All Katherine Way Collections products are made in the USA. http://www.katherineway.com

Katherine Way Collections is based in Jacksonville, Florida with a flagship boutique at Jacksonville Beach, FL.