Business Profile LG2 ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

LG2-New-Logo-September-2015.png

Business Name: LG2 ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

First Name: LEESA

Last Name: GERALD

Website: http://WWW.LG2ES.COM

Address: 10475 FORTUNE PARKWAY, SUITE 201

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32256

About Us : LG2ES is a professional services firm specializing in environmental solutions. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, LG2ES began as a two-person firm in 1999 and has since grown to 35 employees, with four offices in the southeastern U.S. LG2ES is a successful 8(a) graduate and is currently participating in the 8(a) Mentor-Protege Program as Lago-LG2 JV, LLC.

From wetlands assessments to regulatory compliance and negotiation, LG2ES offers wide-ranging experience, and has earned a reputation as being appropriately assertive and technically competent in representing our clients’ best interests.