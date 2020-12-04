Business Profile LogOX

Business Name: LogOX

First Name: Austin

Last Name: Roberts

Website: http://www.thelogox.com

Address: 484 Salter Hill Rd

City: Arlington

State: VT

Zip: 05250

About Us: LogOX LLC is a family-owned company manufacturing ergonomic solutions for the forestry, sawmill, and firewood industries. We’re also the inventors of the patented LogOX 3-in-1 Forestry MultiTool, WoodOX Sling firewood carrier, and Hearth Bin Firewood Rack. All products we manufacture or sell are proudly 100% Made in USA. “American Tools for Woodsmen” is more than our slogan, it’s an ironclad promise to our customers.

As a family, we’ve been cutting, splitting, and heating with firewood in New England for decades. Since starting our business in 2016, we’ve been creating products to help us solve our own challenges, both in the field and while heating with firewood. To that end, we create all of our products with user experience (UX) in mind and manufacture them with keen attention to detail, quality, and overall utility. Our obsessive focus on optimizing UX and providing white glove customer service is a big part of what separates us from the sea of imported forestry hand tools on the market. Many of which are all too often just a cheap copy of a copy of tools that were probably once well made in here the US. Our mission is to change that for the better, introduce useful new ideas to the industry, and continue to bring quality manufacturing jobs back to the USA.