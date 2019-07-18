Business Profile Lucia Fernandez, PLLC

Business Name: Lucia Fernandez, PLLC

First Name: Lucia

Last Name: Fernandez

Website: HomesbyLucia.com

Address: 105 Nature Walk Parkway, Suite 110

City: St Augustine

State: FL

Zip: 32092

About Us: My passion lies in serving others with honesty and integrity in both my business and personal life. I wear many hats; interpreting current market activity and making sense of all the information out there so you have the WISDOM to make the best financial decision when it comes to buying or selling a home.

For those thinking of selling a property, know that I’m data driven, market conscious, creative and together we will look at options for pricing in the current market, timelines and development of a personalized marketing plan to reach your real estate goals. For those considering buying, you’ll also have data for your target area, a complete market analysis, and access to the local experts I use to make the transition to your new home seamless. I’m there every step of the way to ensure the transaction moves from contract to closing!

I represent buyers from both out of town or out of state, by providing insight into the builders, resales and new communities in Jacksonville/St Augustine area, with a special focus in NW St. Johns County.