Business Profile Mike Rolewicz

Business Name: Mike Rolewicz

First Name: Mike

Last Name: Rolewicz

Website: http://www.pvhomeguide.com

Address: 333 Village Main Street, Suite 670

City: Ponte Vedra Beach

State: FL

Zip: 32082

About Us: Top producing Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty serving Jacksonville, the beaches and Ponte Vedra Beach. A former business owner with 20+ years of professional matchmaking and negotiating experience. Focused 110% on the customer experience and communication throughout the home buying or selling journey. Local market expert who keeps abreast of macro and micro events affecting the local real estate market.