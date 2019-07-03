Business Profile Mike Rolewicz

By
Arthur Carrion
-

Business Name: Mike Rolewicz
First Name: Mike
Last Name: Rolewicz
Website: http://www.pvhomeguide.com
Address: 333 Village Main Street, Suite 670
City: Ponte Vedra Beach
State: FL
Zip: 32082

About Us: Top producing Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty serving Jacksonville, the beaches and Ponte Vedra Beach. A former business owner with 20+ years of professional matchmaking and negotiating experience. Focused 110% on the customer experience and communication throughout the home buying or selling journey. Local market expert who keeps abreast of macro and micro events affecting the local real estate market.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR