Business Profile Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub

Business Name: Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub
First Name: Kathleen
Last Name: Schofield
Website: http://www.stem2hub.org
Address: 7842 Monterey Bay Dr
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32256
About Us:
Our Mission
We convene, inspire, and invest in the STEM2 field by providing the essential missing elements to accelerate the growth of STEM2 education and careers.
Our Vision
STEM2 Hub envisions high-quality, culturally relevant STEM learning experiences for every child and young person. In STEM2 Hub’s view of Northeast Florida, students should have access to and possess a sense of belonging in STEM and lifelong learning pathways that extend across formal and informal K–12 and higher education settings, including schools, science centers, and other STEM-rich institutions. A STEM education, comprised of the following six core principles, holds promise for powerfully transforming all students’ access to and engagement in STEM.