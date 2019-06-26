Business Profile Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub

Business Name: Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub

First Name: Kathleen

Last Name: Schofield

Website: http://www.stem2hub.org

Address: 7842 Monterey Bay Dr

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32256

About Us:

Our Mission

We convene, inspire, and invest in the STEM2 field by providing the essential missing elements to accelerate the growth of STEM2 education and careers.

Our Vision

STEM2 Hub envisions high-quality, culturally relevant STEM learning experiences for every child and young person. In STEM2 Hub’s view of Northeast Florida, students should have access to and possess a sense of belonging in STEM and lifelong learning pathways that extend across formal and informal K–12 and higher education settings, including schools, science centers, and other STEM-rich institutions. A STEM education, comprised of the following six core principles, holds promise for powerfully transforming all students’ access to and engagement in STEM.