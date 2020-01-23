Business Profile Passion Is Cooking

Business Name: Passion Is Cooking
About Us: Passion Is Cooking with
Chef Dario & Anita Heidema
Get back in the kitchen and cook and eating together to stay together anywhere in the world.
Join us at our table, where you will re-awaken your excitement for home cooking, strengthen your relationships, and feel inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle and mindset.
Start living passionately by joining our Global International Dinner Club in your home with friends, and discover free resources—including our meal plan and grocery list—designed to help you save time and energy while investing in the ones you love.
Recipes. Videos.
Global Culinary Retreats.
International Dinner Club.