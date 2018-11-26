Business Profile Patrick L. Basile, M.D. Plastic Surgery & Wellness

Large-Main-Logo.jpg

Business Name: Patrick L. Basile, M.D. Plastic Surgery & Wellness

About Us : Dr. Patrick L. Basile opened Patrick L. Basile, M.D. Plastic Surgery & Wellness in 2016, two years after relocating to the area after his active duty time as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy. During his time in the Navy he was stationed at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was appointed as Assistant Chief of Plastic Surgery and the Director of Microsurgery. Basile also was given the opportunity to serve those with no access to hospitals in South America as the Commanding Officer for the Department of Defense’s yearly humanitarian cleft lip and palate mission where they have helped thousands of patients over the last 10 years.

Basile’s accomplishments on both the national and international level led to faculty appointments at both the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pittsburgh. He had the privilege of being a part of the hospital’s first bilateral arm transplant at Johns Hopkins. Basile has been invited to lecture around the world and has many publications. His work has been acknowledged in numerous magazines, newspapers, television pieces and books, most recently in Oliver North’s book “American Heroes: On the Homefront.” Basile has also been nominated for Best Case/Best Save of the Year by the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He currently lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with his wife and six children.

For more information, please visit https://www.patrickbasilemd.com.