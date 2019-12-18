Business Profile Repair. Restore. Rebuild Conference 2020

Business Name: Repair. Restore. Rebuild Conference 2020

First Name: Alex

Last Name: Dixon

Website: http://www.repairrestorerebuild.com

Address: 4110 Southpoint Blvd

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32216

About Us: Repair. Restore. Rebuild. Conference 2020 is a 1.5-day event being curated by Professional Development Coalition, with an audience of about 75 in Jacksonville, FL. Our goal is to bring together bright minds to give talks that are whole-focused, and on a wide range of subjects such as healing trauma, self love, manifestation, exercise health, credit health, financial health and investing, career counseling, real estate, business startup & marketing, and spiritual growth, to foster learning, inspiration and wonder – and provoke conversations that matter.