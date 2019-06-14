Business Profile Round Table Realty

Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):

When asked what type of Real Estate I specialize in I often tell customers, “It may sound cliche — but, I don’t specialize in a type of Real Estate. I specialize in people — working with people and making sure those I assist are satisfied and happy with the process and outcome of their real estate transaction.” Simply stated: People Before Property!!! I believe real estate is not a sprint but a marathon – it is essential to develop relationships as buying or selling a home is not an overnight process. I hope you are as excited as I am because this is the beginning of our new relationship, here…today, with this website. Whether you are actively looking or just perusing I am hopeful you will find this to be the most useful real estate website to search properties in the greater Jacksonville and St. Johns areas. The advanced search technologies allow this site to be a one-stop tool for your online real estate search. But, please don’t limit your research to just this site. Please feel free to use me as a resource and ask any questions you might have about the market, established communities, new construction, 55+ communities, relocating or even a referral for a handyman or contractor!

I look forward to hearing from you!!!