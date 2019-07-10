Business Profile St. Philip Neri Animal Ministry

Business Name: St. Philip Neri Animal Ministry

First Name: Becky

Last Name: Hamilton

Website: https://www.facebook.com/StPhilipNeriAnimalMinistry/

Address: 6228 Lake Tahoe Drive

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32256

About Us: St. Philip Neri Animal Ministry is a non-profit outreach of St. Philip Neri Ecumenical Church, a non-denominational church that welcomes pets and humans of all faiths. The Animal Ministry was formed in 2011 to reflect the church’s love of all God’s creation. The ministry started as a way to provide comfort and pastoral support to pet owners that were struggling with the death or end of life decisions for their beloved pets. Eventually the Ministry’s mission grew to include providing food, resources, and support to “God’s creatures and the individuals that love and care for them.”

In 2015, to satisfy the Animal Ministry’s mission to support programs that benefit shelter animals, the Animal Ministry began sponsoring shelter dogs for the Pit Sisters TAILS (Teaching Animals & Inmates Life Skills) Program. To date, the Animal Ministry has sponsored 14 dogs at four correctional facilities.

Today, the Ministry’s mission has further expanded to support programs that benefit shelter animals while still continuing to provide support to pets and their parents. Since its creation, the Animal Ministry has provided assistance to over 65 animals through various rescue organizations, individuals and families.

St. Philip Neri Animal Ministry is a Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner, recognized for our work to help save animals in our community and end the killing of animals in our shelters by 2025.