Business Profile Sweet Repeats Consignment

Business Name: Sweet Repeats Consignment

First Name: Jean

Last Name: Watson

Website: shopsweetrepeats.com

Address: 1560 University Blvd. West

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32217

About Us: Sweet Repeats is an upscale consignment boutique. The styles range from trendy to traditional so there is something wonderful and fashionable for every customer. The sizes range from 0 thru 16. Some of our favorite brands are Lilly Pulitzer, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and so many others. Sweet Repeats has clothes for work, play and special occasions so whether you are looking for professional work attire or just looking for that perfect fashionista wardrobe Sweet Repeats can be your go-to shop. When shopping at Sweet Repeats you will find that you can acquire a designer wardrobe without a luxury budget. In addition to awesome clothing, Sweet Repeats also carries a great selection of designer purses, designer shoes and fun and whimsical costume jewelry! Sweet Repeats is a one-stop shopping experience for the customer! Save time and money when you shop in our well-organized and well-curated resale boutique! Find your savvy style at Sweet Repeats by shopping often. Inventory changes daily so shop TODAY!Ex. You can copy and paste from your website if you choose. This will be used as a description to your video and to your blog post.