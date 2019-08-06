Business Profile The Legends of Real Estate

Business Name: The Legends of Real Estate

Luxury – an indulgence that provides pleasure, satisfaction, or ease

Hi…My name is Buzz Thomas, and by definition, I’m a luxury real estate agent. I love this definition because no matter who you are, or what your level of purchase, I’m confident I can provide you with a luxury real estate experience. I’m from the First Coast and I love this city. I’m thrilled to see its economic growth, impressed by its amazing access to river and ocean alike, and excited to experience its thriving culinary scene. Its an honor for me to help you find your place among our fine city.

First home buyer? Upgrading? Investing? No matter what your goals, I’m ready to advocate for you, and oversee the process from beginning to end, to make sure when all is said and done you feel you are in the lap of luxury. Whatever your definition, I will endeavor to make sure you experience just that, regardless of the dollar amount of your transaction.In addition to the experience, the core of my business is based on these three tenants:

Professionalism

Integrity

Discretion

These are the qualities you want in your Physician, your Attorney, and your Realtor! In addition, when I represent you, you can expect:

Marketing, Negotiating, Property Valuation skills

Acute attention to detail

Superb communication skills

“It would be my pleasure to put these principles, accompanied with my extensive knowledge of the area, to work and find you the perfect home. tract of land, or investment property.”