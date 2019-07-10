Business Profile Toula’s Tips for Caregivers

Business Name: Toula’s Tips for Caregivers

First Name: Toula

Last Name: Wootan

Website: toulastipsforcaregivers.com

Address: 9077 Barrister Court

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32257

About Us: As a Caregiver thought expert and advocate, the mission on my radio show is to be the voice of the caregiver. I’ve done over 350 shows, all focusing on the needs of the caregiver. Often I have caregivers on my show to tell their story. The goals on my show are to offer encouragement and inspiration, while suggesting resources and assistance. I’ve been hosting this show since 2010, and have been delighted with the many national speakers and authors I’ve had on my show. Most of all, I’m pleased with the response caregivers give me. I’m there to help them.

As the founder of the Caregiver Coalition of NE Florida, I planned and implemented over 70 caregiver conferences. Since retiring from full-time employment, today I conduct caregiver conferences in various venues such a churches, healthcare organizations and other businesses. This is something caregivers are crying out for, as most don’t know where to turn for help. I am also a keynote speaker on caregiving, as well as a contributor to national articles about caregiving.

If you’re interested in learning more, contact me at toulastipsforcaregivers.com