Business Profile UNF Division of Continuing Education

Business Name: UNF Division of Continuing Education

First Name: Edythe

Last Name: Abdullah

Website: http://www.unf.edu/ce

Address: 12000 Alumni Drive

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32224

About Us: The University of North Florida, Division of Continuing Education offers unparalleled education and training programs that: the COMMUNITY selects for personal enrichment; PROFESSIONALS prefer for career advancement; EMPLOYERS recommend to associates; and, COMPANIES seek for long-term success.

We aspire to be the unrivaled regional provider of professional development, lifelong learning opportunities and customized corporate services that drive economic development and individual success.