Business Profile UNF Division of Continuing Education

By
Arthur Carrion
-

Business Name: UNF Division of Continuing Education
First Name: Edythe
Last Name: Abdullah
Website: http://www.unf.edu/ce
Address: 12000 Alumni Drive
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32224

About Us: The University of North Florida, Division of Continuing Education offers unparalleled education and training programs that: the COMMUNITY selects for personal enrichment; PROFESSIONALS prefer for career advancement; EMPLOYERS recommend to associates; and, COMPANIES seek for long-term success.

We aspire to be the unrivaled regional provider of professional development, lifelong learning opportunities and customized corporate services that drive economic development and individual success.

