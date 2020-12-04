Business Profile Victory Accounting and Tax Inc

Business Name: Victory Accounting and Tax Inc

First Name: Melissa

Last Name: Dietz

Website: http://www.victory-accounting.com

Address: 1309 St Johns Bluff Rd N Ste 101

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32225

About Us: We are a CPA Firm specializing in small business accounting, bookkeeping, payroll and tax preparation for businesses and individuals. We realize that accounting is the language of business, but know that many small businesses don’t understand the complex field of accounting. We streamline processes and make the accounting concept understandable. We teach business owners how to use financial statements in their management decision making, budgeting and forecasting. There are ways to mitigate the a company’s tax liability by monitoring the business activities monthly and offer ideas and methods that will lower that liability and ease the stress on the business owner. This is one of our most sought after services and what we give to every one of our clients. The success of our business depends on the success of our clients.