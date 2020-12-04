Business Profile Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc

Business Name: Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc

First Name: Sallie

Last Name: O’Hara

Website: http://www.vilanobeachfl.com

Address: 190 Vilano Road

City: St. Augustine

State: FL

Zip: 32084

About Us: Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc. is a nonprofit community based organization whose mission is to preserve, maintain and improve the historic 1927 Vilano Beach Plat and significant historic properties through educating the general public about the significance of the district’s architecture, history, environment and culture.

As an accredited member of the National Main Street Center and designated by the Florida Department of Historic Preservation, Vilano Beach Main Street employs the proven four point strategy for community development by focusing on design review of developing properties; strong organizational practices; value added community promotions; and systematic economic restructuring.

Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc. is one of Florida’s 45 designated special downtown Main Street destinations. Over the past two decades the program has brought economic impact and value to the quality of life throughout the region with over $41.8 million in public/private investment and over 53,000 hours of volunteer engagement. Vilano Beach Main Street is also designated as a Waterfronts Florida Community and a Florida Trail Town.

Through the Four Point strategic approach with technical assistance, Main Streets offer business support, community promotions, design standardization guidance for developing downtown areas, and organizational support community-based initiatives.

Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc. conducts regular fundraising promotions for area dining establishments and lodging opportunities. VBMS is a member of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association who support the entry of ProStart High School workers entering the hospitality industry. Proceeds from organizational fundraising go to improvement projects within the Town Center such as lighting, safety and public art.