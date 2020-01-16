Business Profile VitalKey™ Medical Innovations

Business Name: VitalKey™ Medical Innovations

First Name: Alan

Last Name: Kelso

Website: http://www.vitalkey.cc

Address: PO Box 26118

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32226

About Us: VitalKey™ is a unique entrant into the world of healthcare. Combining both hardware and an application/software platform, our solution allows everyone with a VitalKey™ Wearable to:

Monitor their own vitals

Have their vitals continuously uploaded and parsed through a smart AI software looking for abnormalities

Wearable 2.0 – VitalKey™ will be capable of notifying designated family members, medical professionals as well as a Smart Home AI who can inform the wearer concerning potential medical situations prior to them becoming an emergency situation as an “early warning devise”.

In the event the wearer becomes incapable of notifying others that they are physically unable to take action, they will have already been alerted by VitalKey™.