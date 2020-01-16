Business Profile VitalKey™ Medical Innovations

Business Name: VitalKey™ Medical Innovations
First Name: Alan
Last Name: Kelso
Website: http://www.vitalkey.cc
Address: PO Box 26118
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32226
About Us: VitalKey™ is a unique entrant into the world of healthcare. Combining both hardware and an application/software platform, our solution allows everyone with a VitalKey™ Wearable to:
Monitor their own vitals
Have their vitals continuously uploaded and parsed through a smart AI software looking for abnormalities
Wearable 2.0 – VitalKey™ will be capable of notifying designated family members, medical professionals as well as a Smart Home AI who can inform the wearer concerning potential medical situations prior to them becoming an emergency situation as an “early warning devise”.
In the event the wearer becomes incapable of notifying others that they are physically unable to take action, they will have already been alerted by VitalKey™.