Business Profile Watson Realty COrp

Business Name: Watson Realty COrp
First Name: Susan
Last Name: Stires
Website: http://www.sstires.watsonrealtycorp.com
Address: 3175 A1A South,
City: St Augustine
State: FL
Zip: 32080
About Us: My business has been built on customer service….going above and beyond, honesty, integrity, follow-up and follow through and treating each customer as the most important customer ever. My customers come from all walks of life. Each customer receives the same great service. I received my SRES Certification so I could better help senior citizens looking to make a change in their life. Having started in this business during the Great Recession, I learned not to take shortcuts in working with customers. Even though the real estate industry has changed since that time, I have not changed my efforts or techniques.