Business Profile Watson Realty Corp.

Business Name: Watson Realty Corp.

First Name: Michael

Last Name: Hagel

Website: https://mikehagel.watsonrealtycorp.com/

Address: 86133 Montauk Drive

City: Fernandina Beach

State: FL

Zip: 32034

About Us: Watson Realty Corp. was founded in 1965 in Jacksonville, FL and is the #1 Independently Owned Real Estate Company in Northeast Florida. Offering a range of real estate related services including but not limited to Residential and Commercial Real Estate Sales and service, Mortgage Financing, Title Insurance and Settlement Services, Property Management, Construction and Repair services, Relocation, Association Management, and Insurance Products.