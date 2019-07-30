Business Profile Zisser Family Law

Business Name: Zisser Family Law

First Name: Sandi

Last Name: Cooper

Website: http://www.zisserfamilylaw.com

Address: 302 Third Street, Suite 6

City: Neptune Beach

State: FL

Zip: 32266

About Us: I am the Business Manager/Office Administrator for Zisser Family Law. At Zisser Family Law, we recognize that no two cases are the same. To promote each client’s unique interests, our team works closely with our clients and specialists, from financial advisors to therapists, in order to shape and reshape case plans as the matter moves toward resolution.

In order to provide each of our clients the service and results they deserve, we limit our caseload, allowing our team to focus on what is best for each individual case. Duties are distributed based on team member strengths and skills, always mindful of cost efficiencies for our clients.

Our firm primarily handles cases throughout Northeast Florida, including Duval, Clay, Nassau, St. Johns and Volusia Counties. We also serve clients throughout the State of Florida and those living out of state who are involved in family law cases in Northeast Florida.