Business ProfilePenny Edwards Art

By
admin2018
-
Business Name:Penny Edwards Art
First Name (Owner/Contact):Penny
Last Name:Edwards
Email:[email protected]
Phone:904 728-2810
Website:pennyedwardsart.com
Address:5383 Vivera Ln.
City:Jacksonville
State:FL
Zip:32244
Select One Category :Arts
Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):As you will see when you browse through the art work on my website, I love being outdoors. I have always been fascinated and inspired by the diversity, complexity, and beauty in nature. My husband and I love to travel and have been lucky enough to see some amazing places. My camera always travels with me and I’m constantly photographing things in nature that I can’t wait to paint.
File Upload (up to 3 photos):D8C1665-s.JPG
DHPA4779_s.jpg
Life-of-a-Zebra-Longwing.JPG
I want to be on Buzz TV:1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR