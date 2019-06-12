Business ProfileThe Law Office of Katherine Schnauss Naugle

Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):

Katherine B. Schnauss Naugle is a partner at The Law Office of Katherine Schnauss Naugle, P.L., a law firm in the Riverside area of Jacksonville, Florida. She practices in the areas of Estate Planning, (including the preparation of Wills, Trusts, Durable Powers of Attorney, Health Care Surrogate Designations, Designations of Pre-Need Guardian for Minors), Elder Law including Guardianship and Probate law. She has been named for a third year in a row to Florida Super Lawyers. She is the current President of the Woman’s Club of Jacksonville. She is Past-President of the Jacksonville Women Lawyers Association. She is a member of the Trust and Probate section and the Elder Law section of the Jacksonville Bar Association, the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar. She can be reached at (904)366-2703 or [email protected] .