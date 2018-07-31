Business Profile The Legend Fishing Adventures

Business Name: The legend fishing adventures
First Name (Owner/Contact): james
Last Name: Laidler
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 9043387843
Website: http://www.thelegendfishing.com
Address: 121 beachside drive
City: Ponte Vedra Beach
State: FL
Zip: 32082
Select One Category : Sports
Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words): St Augustine Fishing Charter based out of the Conch House Marina specializing in offshore bottom fishing and trolling. Two boats to choose from to fit anyone’s price range. We offer a fun Hands-On fishing experience from beginners to seasoned professionals
