Business Profile The Legend Fishing Adventures

|Heading:
|
Enter your email below to participate on Buzz TV
|Business Name:
|The legend fishing adventures
|First Name (Owner/Contact):
|james
|Last Name:
|Laidler
|Email:
|[email protected]
|Phone:
|9043387843
|Website:
|http://www.thelegendfishing.com
|Address:
|121 beachside drive
|City:
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|State:
|FL
|Zip:
|32082
|Select One Category :
|Sports
|Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):
|St Augustine Fishing Charter based out of the Conch House Marina specializing in offshore bottom fishing and trolling. Two boats to choose from to fit anyone’s price range. We offer a fun Hands-On fishing experience from beginners to seasoned professionals
|File Upload (LOGO):
|File Upload (up to 3 photos):
|IMG_20180714_181621_989.jpg
IMG_20180716_145053.jpg
|I want to be on Buzz TV:
|1