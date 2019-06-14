Business Profile Women2Women National Conversations Tour

Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):

The Women2Women National Conversations Tour is building a movement empowering and engaging women nationwide. Founded in 2014 by Sarah Chamberlain, the tour is a series of public meetings taking place across the country designed to engage, motivate and help amplify the voices of women from all backgrounds. It aims to spark dialogue about what issues matter most to women in our local communities, and how we can work together to address their concerns, from the local level to Washington, D.C. We want women nationwide to raise their hand and say “Count me in!”