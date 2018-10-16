Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Ashley Jones, Director of Dracula

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzzworthy people about buzzworthy things. In this episode, Howard talks to Ashley Jones, the director of Dracula, A Radio Play.

Ashely: “Dracula A Radio Play, A live staged reading of Orson Welles, Dracula first broadcasted in 1938 and adapted from Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Join us for a unique experience capturing the inter-workings of inside the radio studio while Dracula is performed right in front of your very eyes. This is a show unlike any other and what perfect timing for a Halloween outing. Performances:

Thursday, October 18th 8pm

Friday, October 19th 8pm

Saturday, October 20th 8pm

At Cork Arts District, Babs’ Lab on King Street in Riverside.”

