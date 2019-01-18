BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” with Jimmy Peluso, Candidate – District 14, City Council

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff, talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on 5 Minutes With, Howard sits down with Jimmy Peluso, a veteran who is running for City Council in District 14 in our city of Jacksonville.

I am Jimmy Peluso, a proud U.S. Navy veteran, committed public servant, and dedicated Jacksonville resident. I believe in our city, but we need leadership that focuses on smart growth, while ensuring that our neighborhoods maintain their charm and integrity. Our residents and businesses are looking for leaders that understand the importance of investing in our infrastructure, building a vibrant and safe urban center, and protecting and utilizing the St. Johns River. And just as I have my whole career, I am ready to step into that leadership role.

To learn more about Jimmy and his campaign, please visit JimmyforJax.com.

