Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Jean Wetstein, Arc Jacksonville Village

The Arc Jacksonville Village is an affordable, independent-living, apartment-style neighborhood designed to maximize community inclusion for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At The Arc Jacksonville Village, residents realize their potential to live full, meaningful, inclusive and independent lives. The Arc Jacksonville Village lifestyle encourages independent living, socializing and sharing among community members AND promotes community engagement to enjoy the educational, employment and recreational opportunities found throughout the thriving metropolitan Jacksonville area.

