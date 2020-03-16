“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Ambre Goff from Level UP Learning Centers

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Ambre Goff from Level UP Learning Centers.

Level UP is an active, inspiring place filled with friends and friends to be, where real computer science and technology learning is fun. Level UP engages students in supplemental science, technology, E\engineering, and math (STEM) education, giving them real academic advantage and the skills and motivation they need to succeed in life.

To learn more check out http://www.jaxlevelup.com.