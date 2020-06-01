“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Michael Sandifer from Exact Macro

Each week on “Buzzworthy Business” our host, Jesse Stakes, talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Michael Sandifer from Exact Macro.

Exact Macro is a fintech software startup that is completing development of its initial portfolio stress-testing, market-based economic forecasting software. It is unique in that it provides precise predictions for changes in stock prices in response to changes in economic growth.

To learn more check out http://www.exactmacro.com.