The waiting is finally over, the much-anticipated brick and mortar Catullo’s Italian Restaurant is here, and I have to tell you if it is even possible the food is better than ever. I was invited to the friends and family night pre-opening, so I was giddy with anticipation, it had been way too long since I have eaten their food so to say I was ready was an understatement.

When you enter the first thing, you will notice an assembly of black and white poster-sized images. A homage to the Catullo family dating back for more than thirty years. The photos were so stunning I found myself walking the room to take in each one. The dining room comfortably arranged, with ample room and bar seating. Tales covered with cloth and crisp white butcher paper complete the picture.

Let’s talk food, for those of you who are familiar with Catullo’s know the quality is top notch, hands down, well the same quality and passion have only improved (if possible) in the restaurant. We started with two appetizers; Spicy Meatballs with a roasted black garlic sauce. The little orbs of well-seasoned meat offered up an entirely new depth of flavor with the addition of the roasted garlic. Homemade bread made the perfect holder to gather up all the sauce.

The Arancini magical cheese stuffed rice balls that have been deep-fried rested on a bed of house-made red gravy, again the bead provided the means to capture all the sauce.

Pasta was next on our minds; me the Goat Cheese and Pear Ravioli, my friend raved about how good it was and I trust her implicitly so in I went. It was no mistake; this is a dish from the gods; the pasta stuffed with goat cheese and pears and served over a pear and gorgonzola cream sauce. Each bite filled me with joy, as I sat in total contentment.

My companion selected the Calabrian chili risotto and pan-seared scallop full with spicy goodness; the risotto cooked to a perfect al dente the scallops slightly caramelized remained plump and sweet.

The last treat of the night a classic New York Cheesecake topped with Italian Amarena Cherries; you can gaze at the picture, it tells the entire story of how perfect it was to eat this delightful offering.

My take away, I have traveled extensively throughout Italy in the last ten years and will honestly tell you I have never experienced food better than what I ate at Catullo’s this night. Every dish is made with love and passion without pretense a local family doing it better than anyone else in town. This restaurant is a dream come true for the Catullo family and those of us who love what they do.