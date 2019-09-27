Channel 4 to Air STEM2 Hub Documentary Igniting the Future | 9/30 8P.M.

Channel 4 will air the Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub Documentary, Igniting the Future: The STEM Education Revolution, on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 8:00 PM.

The documentary features the story of the innovation, success, and leadership of the Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub. Founded by the Jacksonville business community under the leadership of Gary Chartrand in 2015, the STEM2 Hub works to improve access to STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, Mathematics & Medicine) and computer science educational opportunities for local students. The film shares the impact of the local nonprofit that has been accomplished by working collaboratively along with the school districts of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns, supported by the business community and other local youth serving organizations.

With the goal of broadening awareness of the great opportunities for the future, and diversifying the workforce, this production promises to inform the viewer of the progress to date and build awareness for the opportunities that exist for today’s students.

The Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub’s mission is to convene, inspire, and invest in the STEM2 field by providing the essential missing elements to accelerate the growth of STEM2 education and career opportunities in northeast Florida. Visit stem2hub.org for additional information.