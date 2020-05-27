Junior Achievement of North Florida to host Virtual Trivia Night in June

Junior Achievement of North Florida is hosting a Virtual Trivia Night on Tuesday, June 9 to raise money to support local JA programs for students from kindergarten to 12th grade. Individuals can join a team or create their own team of up to six players and set their fundraising goals. You can register at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/abat/ or janfl.org and click on JA Events. The event will be limited to 20 teams. Each team member will be given access to a fundraising site that will allow them to easily reach out to others for support to help raise money for JA of North Florida.

Teams will check in to the online fundraiser at 5:45 p.m. and trivia will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each round will have 30 questions from various categories. The team will discuss each answer and the team captain will submit the answer via Kahoot after each question.

Prizes will be given for the first, second and third place trivia teams. There will also be a prize for the top team fundraiser and top individual fundraiser. For more information, contact Tiffany Mackey Guthrie at [email protected]. The JA Virtual Trivia Night was created to replace the bowl-a-thon that was set for June 9 before the COVID-19 pandemic.