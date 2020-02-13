Meet Operatio Faith

Headline: OpFaith hosting Meet and Greet

Lead: Jacksonville, Fl – Operation Faith, Transition, Transportation, and Re-Development Program will be hosting a Meet and Greet sponsored by Brandon Byers and The Cookbook Restaurant located at 1827 North Pearl Street on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm.

“Op Faith” will be hosting a Meet and Greet sponsored by Brandon Byers and The Cookbook Restaurant on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm. The Cookbook Restaurant is located at 1827 North Pearl Street in Historic Springfield. You are invited to join us and learn more about OpFaith, its mission and how you can help providing the community with a Housing, Transportation, Re-Development & Empowered Program Designed for Inmates/ Ex-offenders, Re-entry Veteran’s and Non-Vets, Homeless, Abuse Victims and Their Families along with Teens Aging out of Foster Care.

For More information or to RSVP, contact: [email protected]

RSVP by March 20, 2019

Follow and like us on Face Book @Opfaith

Find us on the web: http://opfaith.org

OpFaith a Division of LifeReDesign Ministry, Inc. 501(c)(3)Non-Profit Organization