The Cowford Chophouse’s 2020 MOO-VE IT 5K Raises $18,000 to Support Jacksonville Arts & Music School Programming

Local steakhouse delivers record-breaking funds for arts education program serving children in the Urban Core

May 27, 2020 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Cowford Chophouse is proud to announce that its 2020 MOO-VE IT 5K, held this past February, raised more than $18,000 to benefit the Jacksonville Arts & Music School (JAMS), a creative youth development organization that provides arts education and leadership development to students in grades 3-10 from underserved communities in Jacksonville. This donation will help fund JAMS programming, including its shift to live, virtual curriculums to engage students learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We at JAMS understand that the challenges of the world have never been so complicated, and they’ll never be as easy again. These intricate issues are why our organization must continue to empower the creative leaders of tomorrow – those leaders able to provide innovative ideas to combat the complex problems of the future,” said Jason Peoples, executive Director of JAMS. “We are overwhelmed by Jacques Klempf and the Cowford Chophouse team’s commitment to the underserved youth of Jacksonville’s urban core, particularly in times like these. Our partnership with Cowford ensures our ability to sustain the production of young creative thinkers, essential personnel for years to come.”

Through the exploration of music, dance, visual arts, film and robotics, JAMS promotes the healthy development of creative freedom, confidence, leadership and self-improvement. JAMS, which traditionally hosts students at its Springfield campus in downtown Jacksonville on weekdays, is shifting to a virtual curriculum to provide students the opportunity for continued interaction and creative expression during the current global health crisis.

“Now more than ever, we are grateful to be a member of the Jacksonville community and feel a sense of duty to help uplift our neighbors, friends and family,” said Jacques Klempf, co-owner of the Cowford Chophouse. “We are excited to share that the 2020 MOO-VE IT 5K was our most successful event to date, raising a record-breaking amount for JAMS. This organization is close to our hearts and provides an incredible amount of support to Jacksonville’s youth, making a direct impact in their lives now and setting them up for success in the future.”

The 2020 MOO-VE IT 5K marks the fourth consecutive year Cowford Chophouse has held this family-friendly event. Since 2017, Cowford has raised more than $40,000 for community-based organizations across Northeast Florida, including the North Florida School of Special Education, the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center and the Justice Coalition.

This donation follows several from Cowford in recent weeks, including a donation of more than Cowford 500 pounds of food items to help address food insecurity during COVID-19. The restaurant supplied nearly $1,700 in perishable food items to Teen Challenge Jacksonville Men’s Center, which provides hundreds of meals to local community members. Additionally, Cowford donated 300,000 eggs to Feeding Northeast Florida to help feed families in the organization’s eight-county area.

###

Cowford Chophouse

The Cowford Chophouse, locally owned and operated by the Klempf family, is Jacksonville’s premier steakhouse and a historical landmark for the area. Its unique architecture, high ceilings, arched windows and stylish dining rooms make Cowford Chophouse a striking departure from the ordinary steakhouse. With its exquisite menu that perfectly blends classic, coastal and southern culinary styles, it is the ideal setting for a variety of gatherings – from casual happy hour cocktails on the rooftop, to a casual lunch or a fine dining experience in the dining rooms, to social and corporate private dinning events. The Cowford Chophouse is located on Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville. For more information, visit http://www.cowfordchophouse.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.