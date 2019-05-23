Cirque du Soleil Is Back on Ice

Cirque du Soleil is proud to announce its return on ice with a new creation that will spin you into the vibrant world of Cirque du SoleilAXEL. This unique experience will showcase world-class acrobatic skating performances set in fantastical universes combining full-spectrum visual effects and awesome live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with new original scores. Cirque du Soleil AXEL will be presented at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena for 7performances only, starting November 7, 2019.

“The success of our first creation on ice has reinforced our ambition to further explore the extensive creative possibilities of a frozen playground,” says Daniel Fortin, Vice President Creation. “With Cirque du Soleil AXEL, we will offer a truly electrifying experience to all audiences, pushing the boundaries of creativity with the unique approach that has forged the reputation of Cirque du Soleil.”

Embark on the journey of Axel, a young man and his dynamic group of friends, whose passion for live music and graphic arts come to life in an exhilarating adventure that reminds us all that our dreams are within reach. Discover this young artist as he falls for the fascinating Lei in a high-speed chase for love and self-realization.

Get lifted by the electrifying experience of Cirque du Soleil AXEL, with stunning performances blending ice-skating, acrobatics and live music that will leave all audiences astounded!

Tickets Information

Tickets for Cirque du Soleil AXEL are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 am. Cirque Club membership is free and provides multiple benefits including access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit http://www.cirqueclub.com.

Public tickets for Jacksonville performances of Cirque du Soleil AXEL will be available starting May 31st, 2019 at cirquedusoleil.com/AXEL.

Show Schedule – November 7 to November 10, 2019

Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 pm

Friday, November 11 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 12 at 11:30 am, 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm

Partners

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group would like to thank Hennessy Black, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Realtor.com and Villa Maria, our Official Partners of Cirque du Soleil AXEL.

For more information, visit: cirquedusoleil.com/AXEL

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil AXEL is the 48th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, and its second on-ice experience.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.