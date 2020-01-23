8th Annual Florida STEM & Health Expo Coming Up

River City Science Academy will be hosting the 8th Annual Florida STEM & Health Expo on Saturday, February8th, 2020 from 10 am – 2 pm.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – On Saturday, February 8th, 2020, River City Science Academy (RCSA) will hold their 8th Annual Florida STEM & Health Expo at their Main Campus, 7605 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32216.

The Florida STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) & Health Expo has been a great event for the Jacksonville community since its founding. The expo serves as an alternative to the typical county fair. It allows RCSA students to get a chance to showcase their STEM work in a fun and unique way, with learning opportunities for the entire family. RCSA’s mission for the expo is to expose Florida’s citizens to the exciting and engaging world of STEM and health to ignite their interests and motivation for these disciplines.

This free, one-day event features exciting science shows, STEM educators and scientists, robots, community health supporters, the fire and police department, and more! Over 100 tables will be set up with exciting STEM projects and hands-on activities. The community will be able to visit with and learn about many businesses and organizations in Florida, including health providers, colleges and universities, non-profit organizations, and more.

Make sure to save the date for this awesome event! Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJXcEJAynks to watch the promo video and learn more about what to expect.

Visit http://www.flstemexpo.com for more information and details. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available. You may fill out an application form at the website or email Alex Dreyer, [email protected], to find out more.