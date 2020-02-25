After the Rain, Comes Sunshine: Meet Liyah & Lianna Twin Entrepreneurs Living Their Sisters Dream, as Fashionistas

Small but Successful

Jacksonville, Florida— February 23, 2020 — Liyah and Lianna are the siblings to Tiphne Hollis. Tiphne Hollis was a 16 year old sophomore at Edward H. White, who was shot numerous times due to mistaken identity. Prior to her untimely death Tiphne had plans on attending college and becoming a fashion designer and one day owning her own boutique.

Nine years later, Shanda Whitaker ( Tiphne’s Mother) gives birth to twins, Liyah and Lianna. Not only is the the start of a new beginning but it’s the birth of Liyah & Lianna’s Baby’Tique. Liyah & Lianna’s Baby’ Tique is a children’s specialty apparel retailer located in Jacksonville, Florida and online. The online experience gives customers a convenient option to shop on their mobile devices by connecting them to the collections they love most.

Shanda Whitaker, Tiphne, Liyah & Lianna’s mother stated, “We have embarked upon an exciting journey to bring Tiphne’s dream to reality. We are thrilled to be able to preview collections that create magical childhood moments. We are making every effort to meet her high standards for curated and elevated product and eagerly anticipate introducing everyone to the brand.”

Liyah and Lianna have successfully launched their boutique in memory of their slain sister and are now working on releasing a children’s book. Although they are young, they are successful and ambitious and using their sisters story as fuel to continue to tell her story.

###

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: The Opulence Firm ; Jasmine Brown:

[email protected] ; 904.250.7459