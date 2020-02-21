Bayard Antique & Artisan Village Announces New Vendors

New Artisan and Antique Shops Opening March 2020

Jacksonville, FL— February 19, 2020— Today, Bayard Antique & Artisan Village announces several new vendors: “REimagined,” an eclectic mix of new and reimagined items; “Carol’s Canvas & Gifts,” a working art studio with small classes and whimsical art and gifts; “Adadas Antiques & Restoration,” an antique furniture and restoration shop; “B & L Military Surplus,” a military memorabilia shop; and “Vintage Swag,” Coastal and Vintage Decor.

Bayard Antique & Artisan Village was formally the Beautyrest Cabins, established in 1921. The property was bought by Jimmy and Vivian Searcy in 1967 and turned into an antique village. The village now consists of a large red barn (the “flea market”) surrounded by twelve cottages that are rented by independent artisans and dealers

The flea market barn is being cleaned and reorganized to make room for new vendors and the village is also seeking vendors to fill two cottages. “We hope to draw in more artisans and hopefully a vintage clothing dealer. I like that shoppers can buy unique new items, upcycled pieces, original art, as well as vintage furniture and collectibles,” said new resident, Carol Iyer. “Many people who stop by say that they have driven by a thousand times and always mean to stop. Once they do, most are surprised to find this hidden treasure. It’s so charming with the huge oak trees and colorful historic cabins that surround the big red barn. Everyone is so friendly and helpful.”

Bayard Village is open Friday – Sunday from 10AM – 5PM. The address is 12561 Philips Hwy (US 1), Jacksonville, FL 32256, just south of Old Saint Augustine Rd. For more information about renting a cottage or flea market table space, please contact Charlotte at (904)609-2419 or stop by during business hours. You can find us on FB at Facebook.com/BayardAntiqueVillages/ or Instagram @BayardAntiqueVillages.

###

For more information, press only:

Carol Iyer

404-388-4812