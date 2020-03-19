BookJane Commits to Helping Health Care Facilities Maintain Quality Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO, March 16, 2020 (Newswire.com) –​​ BookJane Inc. (“BookJane”) offers health care facilities and staffing agencies the ability to use its platform to help relieve staffing shortages and labor inefficiencies in hard-hit markets.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating staffing challenges for care facilities across North America,” stated Curtis Khan, CEO, and founder of BookJane. “We want to ensure that facilities have the staff they need to deliver consistent health care during this crisis. To do that, BookJane is offering all health care facilities free access to its platform to better manage and leverage their staff, create shared resource pools, and maintain clear communications with everyone in their organization.”