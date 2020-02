THIS WEEKEND

Freedom Boat Club Open House

Experience Freedom Boat Club this weekend. Come see the immaculate 2019 fleet, meet our outstanding crew, take a boat ride, and SAVE $500 on membership this weekend only!

Saturday – Julington Creek Marina 12807 San Jose Blvd 32223

Why Freedom Boat Club?

YOU have all the fun WE do all the work!

Country Club Style – Concierge Boating

NO cleaning – NO maintenance – NO Hassles