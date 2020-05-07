Fyzical Jacksonville is Open

Fyzical Jacksonville Press Release: May 1, 2020

Phone: (904) 223-2363 email: [email protected]

UPDATED HOURS DESIGNATED FOR HIGH RISK PATIENTS

The staff at Fyzical Jacksonville want you to know we are open and here for you during this challenging time we are in. Here is what you need to know.

We are following CDC guidelines closely.

The clinic will continue to be open Monday through Thursday 8 am – 5 pm and Friday 8am – 1 pm.

Beginning May 4, 2020, we will offer designated hours for high risk patients 65 and older and those who are at higher risk for adverse outcomes from COVID-19.

Designated hours are 8am – 12 pm Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Appointments will be one on one with the same therapist.

During designated high-risk hours, all staff, providers, and patients will be required to wear a mask.

Disposable masks will be provided.

Staff is continuously sanitizing the clinic as well as the entrance/exit doors.

We ask that patients wash their hands prior to and following their session.

We also offer Telehealth visits for those that want or need PT but are quarantined at this time.

Most importantly, stay healthy and safe and we look forward to seeing you soon. As always, we are here to answer any questions or concerns you may have.

Love Your Life,

Your Staff at Fyzical Jax

Joanna Frantz, PT, MSPT, DPT – Owner, Wendy Orth, PTA, Kelly Downs, LMT

Jerica Sansing, Caitlyn Titer, and Carrigan Hayes