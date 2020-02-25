Jax Book Fest 2020

Venue: Main Library

303 North Laura Street

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Leap year comes around once every four years, so use your extra day this year to do something fun and unforgettable—attend Jax Book Fest and meet Brad Meltzer—one of Hollywood’s 25 Most Powerful Authors! Jax Book Fest is the “Literary Event of the Year” at the Main Library. Interact with more than 80 local and national authors, with books of every genre and for every age. Enjoy author presentations and signings, pop-up book store, self-publishing workshop, writing workshop, activities for kids, MOSH, music and more. This event is autism friendly thanks to our partner, Making Strides for Autism. Accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Please ask for the Special Needs Library at 630-2665 or email [email protected]. Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Main Library.