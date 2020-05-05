Local Pallet Company Increases Production to Support Supply Chains as They Reopen

Pallet Consultants provides pallet products and services to an assortment of supply chains in Florida that will soon reopen. Our company is seeing an increase in demand at our Jacksonville facility where we have expanded production and added new employees in preparation for the resumption of economic activity.

Pallet Consultants Nationwide announced today that its facility in Jacksonville, Florida has increased pallet production and is well-positioned to help manufacturers, distributors and supply chains reopen or expand throughput. Throughout the Coronavirus-imposed lockdowns, the Pallet Consultants facility in Jacksonville has remained open and active. This time has been used to support essential supply chains, produce spare inventory and prepare for when business resumes in North Florida.

Please see the attached press release for more information. For questions, please contact Emily Gutierrez through email at [email protected], or by phone at (954) 801-8906.

Thank you for your time.