Timucuan Parks Foundation and its park partners will be hosting volunteer efforts on Saturday, Feb. 29 at three Jacksonville parks and preserves for the statewide Weed Wrangle®. Weed Wrangle® Florida is a one-day, statewide, volunteer effort to remove invasive species from public parks and green spaces. Each event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and volunteers will be asked to help remove invasive plants such as the Brazilian pepper, kalanchoe, wild taro, sword fern, and air potato.

Volunteers of all ages can participate in two of the Weed Wrangle® events hosted by TPF and their partners. TPF and the National Park Service will be removing sword fern and air potato at the Ribault Monument at 13191 W. Ft Caroline Park Road. TPF and the City of Jacksonville will be removing sword fern, kalanchoe, and air potato at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park at 500 Wonderwood Drive. At Cradle Creek Preserve, located at 900 S. 15th Street in Jacksonville Beach, workers will be assisting TPF and Sierra Club with removing Brazilian Pepper. Volunteers must be 16 years or older to work at this site as the Brazilian pepper can cause skin irritations if not handled properly.

For all sites, volunteers must wear gloves and closed-toe shoes and are encouraged to wear long sleeves and long pants. They are asked to also bring work gloves (if they have them), sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat, sunglasses and a reusable water bottle. TPF will have additional work gloves for those who don’t have them, plus equipment and supplies. They will also provide Nature Valley granola bar snacks and water.

Volunteers under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or youth leader. Volunteers are eligible for community service hours. To receive a waiver or for more information, contact Timucuan Parks Foundation at [email protected].

Weed Wrangle® Florida is an effort coordinated by the Florida Invasive Species Partnership and Garden Club of America and is held in conjunction with Native Invasive Species Awareness Week. Events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at locations throughout the state. Visit https://www.floridainvasives.org/flwww.cfm for additional locations.