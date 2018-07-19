Community picks for August

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT HYPERION BREWING CO.
Upcoming Dates:
Thursday, August 2
Thursday, August 9
Thursday, August 16
Thursday, August 23
Location:
Hyperion Brewing Co.
Time: 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM
Address
1740 N Main St
Jacksonville 32206
Jacksonvilles newest nano brewery is having an open mic night every other Thursday starting Dec. 7th thru???? 6:30-9:30 on their new outside Helios Beer Garden Patio. Sign up starts at 5:30 in 20 minute slots. PA provided with mic’s and stand’s. Hosted by Steve Schussman (owner & musician) they will be looking to book everyone from solo’s to full bands as they get the music rocking again in the Historic Springfield District of Jacksonville! Come try otheir tasty selection of 15 Hyperion craft brews on tap. Their rotating menu (they never brew the same beer twice) is sure to tickle your taste buds. Enjoy the warmth of the fire pit while listening to the local musicians show off their stuff!!
AVONDALE ART WALK
Upcoming Dates:
Thursday, August 9
Location:
The Shoppes of Avondale
Time: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Address
St. Johns Ave
Jacksonville 32205
Visitors and art lovers will be able to browse over 30 local artists & makers every month plus locally owned shops, boutiques & retail establishments in the shopping district will have extended hours. Besides the art and entertainment, indulge at some of North Florida’s most popular & top rated dining destinations, cafe’s and dessert shops located within Jacksonville’s oldest historic districts.
ADAMEC BIKE NIGHT
Upcoming Dates:
Location:
Jacksonville Landing
Time: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Address
2 Independent Dr
Jacksonville 32202
Adamec Bike Night presented by Adamec Harley Davidson features free bike parking, live entertainment on the Sleiman Riverfront Stage, prizes and more.
Adamec Bike Night is the second Thursday of every month.
Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival:
Celebrating all Caribbean cultures, the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival features everything from a street parade featuring Caribbean costumes and music, to an elaborate food festival highlighting all the flavors and aromas of Caribbean food, as well as Caribbean craft displays and catchy steel drum music and live performances.
The festive parade begins at 1:00pm, from the corner of 1st Street & A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard, then proceeds to the Food, Craft and Music Festival at Metro Park 2, 1410 Gator Bowl Blvd.
Dance along with the parade to the festival venue. The parade showcases colorful costumes, dancing and the sounds of calypso.