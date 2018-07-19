Community picks for August

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT HYPERION BREWING CO.

Upcoming Dates: Thursday, August 2

Thursday, August 9

Thursday, August 16

Thursday, August 23

Location:

Hyperion Brewing Co.

Time: 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Address

1740 N Main St

Jacksonville 32206

Jacksonvilles newest nano brewery is having an open mic night every other Thursday starting Dec. 7th thru???? 6:30-9:30 on their new outside Helios Beer Garden Patio. Sign up starts at 5:30 in 20 minute slots. PA provided with mic’s and stand’s. Hosted by Steve Schussman (owner & musician) they will be looking to book everyone from solo’s to full bands as they get the music rocking again in the Historic Springfield District of Jacksonville! Come try otheir tasty selection of 15 Hyperion craft brews on tap. Their rotating menu (they never brew the same beer twice) is sure to tickle your taste buds. Enjoy the warmth of the fire pit while listening to the local musicians show off their stuff!!

AVONDALE ART WALK

Upcoming Dates: Thursday, August 9

Location:

The Shoppes of Avondale

Time: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Address

St. Johns Ave

Jacksonville 32205

Visitors and art lovers will be able to browse over 30 local artists & makers every month plus locally owned shops, boutiques & retail establishments in the shopping district will have extended hours. Besides the art and entertainment, indulge at some of North Florida’s most popular & top rated dining destinations, cafe’s and dessert shops located within Jacksonville’s oldest historic districts.

ADAMEC BIKE NIGHT